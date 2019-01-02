Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $247.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $217.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $943.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $946.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

TYL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,839. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,813,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $37,773,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $1,396,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,573,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $5,263,305 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,233,000 after buying an additional 106,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

