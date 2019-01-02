U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS remained flat at $$0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen acquired 1,576,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $1,907,235.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Phelps acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,082.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,240,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.