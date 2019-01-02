uDoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

uDoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, uDoo has traded flat against the US dollar. uDoo has a market cap of $0.00 and $122,084.00 worth of uDoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uDoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get uDoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.02396074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00155763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00205702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026254 BTC.

uDoo Profile

uDoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens. The official message board for uDoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for uDoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uDoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq. The official website for uDoo is howdoo.io.

Buying and Selling uDoo

uDoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uDoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uDoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uDoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uDoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uDoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.