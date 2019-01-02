Ulf Rosberg Purchases 1,138,796 Shares of Neonode, Inc (NEON) Stock

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) Director Ulf Rosberg acquired 1,138,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,822,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEON traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Neonode, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers.

