Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stake Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,682,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $125,933,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $244.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $336.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/ulta-beauty-inc-ulta-stake-decreased-by-diversified-trust-co.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.