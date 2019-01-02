Unifi (UFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of UFI opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unifi has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $264,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 27,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $748,240.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 310,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,133. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

