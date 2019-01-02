Union Bankshares (UBSH) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Brean Capital Analysts

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) received a $40.00 target price from Brean Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s current price.

UBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ UBSH opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,337,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,337,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,119,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,194,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

