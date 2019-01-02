US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Visa Inc (V)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Visa worth $167,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,058,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

