Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Shares of VLO opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

