ValuEngine Lowers SCANA (SCG) to Hold

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of SCG stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.08. SCANA has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the third quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SCANA by 307.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 348,548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SCANA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the third quarter valued at about $14,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCANA by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after buying an additional 442,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

