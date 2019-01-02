VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 10th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM comprises about 2.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 2,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,184. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1432 dividend. This is a boost from VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

