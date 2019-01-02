Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 153,301 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 8.59% of ViaSat worth $327,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ViaSat by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in ViaSat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in ViaSat by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,685 shares of company stock worth $9,561,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

ViaSat stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

