Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $794,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $271,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,281.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $284,796.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,470 shares of company stock worth $1,036,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

