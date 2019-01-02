Vanguard Group Inc Has $323.81 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.26% of Energizer worth $323,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. Energizer’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,822 and sold 3,000 shares valued at $180,570. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

