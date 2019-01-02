Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.20% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $313,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $135.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/vanguard-group-inc-raises-stake-in-vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.