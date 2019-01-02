Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 881,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 268,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $94.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.2632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

