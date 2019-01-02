VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (VTWV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 1,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,665,000.

BMV:VTWV opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a twelve month low of $97.33 and a twelve month high of $114.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

