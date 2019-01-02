Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Head-To-Head Review

Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Vantage Energy Acquisition does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Vantage Energy Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vantage Energy Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Energy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Energy Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A 92.52% 0.83% Bain Capital Specialty Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vantage Energy Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A N/A $1.55 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $24.60 million 31.32 $19.29 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Vantage Energy Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. is blank check company, which does not have any operation. The company was founded on February 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

