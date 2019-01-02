Vapiano SE (VAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.76).

VAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($15.93) target price on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Vapiano alerts:

ETR:VAO opened at €5.91 ($6.87) on Friday. Vapiano has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €25.00 ($29.07).

Vapiano Company Profile

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vapiano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapiano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.