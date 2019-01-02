Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,008.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $152,922.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $709,999. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

