Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $52,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $101,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $709,999. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 725,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 521,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 144.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,070,000 after buying an additional 422,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,567,000 after buying an additional 344,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,518. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

