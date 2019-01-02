Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $113.14. 4,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,518. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $152,922.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $301,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $709,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 725,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 521,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 144.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,070,000 after buying an additional 422,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,567,000 after buying an additional 344,639 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

