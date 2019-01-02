VeriME Market Capitalization Achieves $736,456.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, VeriME has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $736,456.00 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.93 or 0.12795303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,725,712 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

