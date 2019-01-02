Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 10.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 36.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Herc by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Herc had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert L. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

