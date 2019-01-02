Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,652 TELUS Co. (TU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELUS by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of TU opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.4158 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.79%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

