Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M (ECON)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M (NYSEARCA:ECON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M by 35.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 771,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from COLUMBIA ETF TR/COLUMBIA EMERGING M’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st.

