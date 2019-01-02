Virtusa Co. (VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne Sells 1,480 Shares

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $60,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares in the company, valued at $28,149,612.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Virtusa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Virtusa by 225.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

