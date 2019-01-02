Vsync (VSX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $619.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vsync has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Vsync has a market cap of $228,231.00 and approximately $619.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00024044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00030018 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00030218 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00152142 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Vsync

VSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

