Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 466,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

AAPL opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,795,181. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/wall-street-access-asset-management-llc-buys-297-shares-of-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.