Watsco Inc (WSO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Watsco has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/watsco-inc-wso-plans-dividend-increase-1-60-per-share.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.