Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 342,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,391. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.51.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
