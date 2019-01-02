Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 342,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,391. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/wells-fargo-advantage-income-opportunities-fund-ead-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.