Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000.

Get ProShares Hedge Replication ETF alerts:

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-stake-in-proshares-hedge-replication-etf-hdg.html.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.