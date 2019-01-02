Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 262,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.66% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 847,643 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 65.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 284,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Abraxas Petroleum Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

