Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (DMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.36

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 111964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4841 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 9.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 107.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 37,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

