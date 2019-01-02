Weyerhaeuser (WY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NYSE:WY opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,829,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after buying an additional 1,872,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,264,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

