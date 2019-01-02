Shares of White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 217,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 229,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/white-metal-resources-whm-shares-down-22-2.html.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.