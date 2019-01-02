William Iv O’dowd Buys 14,990 Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) Stock

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $19,936.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Dolphin Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 8.21.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 price objective on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

