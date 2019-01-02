Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 12,405,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

