WVS Financial (WVFC) versus The First Bancshares (FBSI) Head to Head Comparison

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. WVS Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A WVS Financial 22.02% 6.92% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and WVS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 1.96 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A WVS Financial $10.14 million 2.87 $2.12 million N/A N/A

WVS Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The First Bancshares.

Summary

WVS Financial beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

