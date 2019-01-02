Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 153490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Yogaworks alerts:

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 79.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yogaworks Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yogaworks (YOGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/yogaworks-yoga-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-39.html.

Yogaworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.