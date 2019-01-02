Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $32.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.28 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $91.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 875,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.46. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $73.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe bought 90,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $2,185,067.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,718. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply