Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $32.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.28 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $91.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 875,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.46. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $73.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe bought 90,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $2,185,067.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,718. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.