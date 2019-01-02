Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.69. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $82.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister acquired 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $198,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

