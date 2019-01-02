Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $165.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.20 million. Zendesk reported sales of $123.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $592.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.70 million to $593.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $783.12 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $813.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Zendesk stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,813.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,568 shares of company stock worth $5,535,556. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

