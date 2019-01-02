Zacks: AZZ Inc (AZZ) Given $50.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. AZZ’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 187 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,271.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,097.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $178,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,097. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AZZ has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

