Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (FIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce sales of $567.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $575.00 million. Fitbit reported sales of $570.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.25 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIT shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Friday, September 21st. upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $6,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,739 shares in the company, valued at $841,277.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,034 shares of company stock worth $6,869,866. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 24.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,302,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,967,000 after buying an additional 4,183,045 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fitbit by 90.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,530,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fitbit by 166.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,496 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,862,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.49. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.