Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Haynes International posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.31 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $146,689.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,631.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 46.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

HAYN stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a PE ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

