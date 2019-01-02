Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post $396.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $353.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.84 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

In related news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $104,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $150,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $675,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 94.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 45.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

