Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $8.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $30.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.