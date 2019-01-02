Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $821.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $651.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 531,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $144.07 and a twelve month high of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $715,902.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $377,900.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,271,239. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,202,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,089,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

