Zacks: Brokerages Expect NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 396,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,044,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 298,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,882,000 after acquiring an additional 273,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 94.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 400,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.